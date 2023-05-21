LSU softball loses game 1 of Baton Rouge Regional Final against UL-Lafayette 7-4

BATON ROUGE - UL-Lafayette forces game 7 in the Baton Rouge Regional, as the Cajuns beat the Tigers 7-4 on Sunday. ULL hit three home runs in the win, including a Jourdyn Campbell three run shot to give the Cajuns the lead in the third.

For the Tigers, they struggled pitching against ULL, Senior Ali Kilponen got the start, but only went 1.1 innings giving up two earned runs.

The good news for the Tigers was that Karli Petty broke her zero-to-25 slump with a two-run home run in the second. It looked like LSU was going to tie it up in the seventh with a Georgia Clark three-run home run. It was just foul, and ULL would go on to win.

Game seven will start around 4:30pm in Tiger Park. The winner will move on to the Super Regionals.