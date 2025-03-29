69°
LSU softball game against South Carolina postponed

Saturday, March 29 2025
Source: WBRZ
Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball game scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed due to inclement weather.

As a result, the No. 3 Tigers and No. 10 South Carolina will play a doubleheader on Sunday to finish off the weekend series.

The first game Sunday will start 1 pm. The second game will start shortly after the first game ends.

LSU won game one of the series Friday night, 11-3.

