LSU softball game against South Carolina postponed
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball game scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed due to inclement weather.
As a result, the No. 3 Tigers and No. 10 South Carolina will play a doubleheader on Sunday to finish off the weekend series.
The first game Sunday will start 1 pm. The second game will start shortly after the first game ends.
LSU won game one of the series Friday night, 11-3.
