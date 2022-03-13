LSU softball falls to Alabama in series finale

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team lost to No. 2 Alabama in the series finale 2-1 Sunday. The Tigers bats couldn't get going today, only getting three hits and striking out 10 times.

LSU still wins the series after sweeping the Crimson Tide in Saturday's double header. The Tigers will be back in action against Southeastern on Tuesday.

LSU now has a record of 19-7 on the year.