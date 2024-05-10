Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball falls 2-1 in 7th inning, out at SEC tournament in semi's
BIRMINGHAM, AL - The LSU Tiger softball teams upset run at the SEC Tournament comes to a close after a late game sac-fly drives in the game winning run for Missouri as those Tigers win it 2-1 in the semi-final match-up.
LSU will now wait until Sunday to hear their name called for a potential NCAA host-site for Regional play which will start late next week.
The LSU Tigers trailed 1-0 after Maddie Gallagher drove in the first run of the game, as solo home run in the third inning.
That score lasted unit the fifth when LSU freshman Madyson Manning tied the game with a RBI double.
Sydney Berzon finished out the game in the circle for the Tigers throwing three and a third innings allowing the eventual game winning sac-fly to deep center field from once again Gallagher, just Missouri's fourth hit of the game.
