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LSU softball explodes on offense for big win over visiting McNeese

1 hour 20 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2026 Apr 28, 2026 April 28, 2026 10:41 PM April 28, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team exploded on offense as every Tiger starter logged at least one hit and their pitchign combined for the teams eighth shutout of the season with a 16-0 run-rule win over McNeese on Tuesday night at Tiger Park.

“It was nice to get everybody a little bit of work in a live game as we get closer to the postseason,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “It’s nice to see them perform well and be in some good spots. We continued to be aggressive. That’s what works well for this team. They attacked pitches and had a good plan for the pitchers. They made good adjustments and were aggressive at the plate.”

LSU (34-16) recorded its 12th run-rule victory of the year and tallied 14 hits against McNeese (35-19), marking its 10th double-digit hit game of the season.

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The Tigers conclude the regular season with a 7-0 record against in-state opponents.

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