LSU softball eliminated from Tempe Regional with 3-2 loss to Cal State Fullerton

LSU softball's tournament hopes came to a hault Saturday night as Cal State Fullerton's three run first inning was all the Titans needed to down the Tigers, 3-2.

After a Georgia Clark two RBI single in the first, Fullerton scored on a wild pitch by Ali Kilponen, a throwing error by Sydney Peterson and their third run coming on a sacrifice fly.

Shelbi Sunseri had a chance to tie the game in the 7th with runners on first and second but struck out swinging.