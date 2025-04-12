76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball drops second straight to Texas A&M

1 hour 26 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, April 12 2025 Apr 12, 2025 April 12, 2025 4:48 PM April 12, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The LSU softball team lost again at No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday.

The No. 5 Tigers allowed seven first inning runs to the Aggies, and despite getting within a run late in the game, Texas A&M hung on for a 9-7 victory.

LSU's Tori Edwards hit her fourth grand slam of the season in the third inning. Jayden Heavener started in the circle for LSU, but only tossed 0.2 innings and allowed seven hits and seven runs.

The Tigers look to avoid the sweep against Texas A&M on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days