LSU softball defeats Mississippi State 5-0 in 2nd Round of the SEC Tournament; will face Oklahoma on Thursday
ATHENS, GA - LSU softball shutout Mississippi State 5-0 in the 2nd Round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday morning after an impressive performance from freshman star Jayden Heavener in the circle.
Heavener pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing only one hit and no walks with eight strikeouts.
The Tigers scored four runs in the 2nd inning after a single from Maddox McKee, a walk from Avery Hodge that brought in a run and an infield single off the bat of Jalia Lassiter that scored two runs.
LSU will face the No. 1 seed Oklahoma Sooners in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Thursday at 10 a.m., and the game will air on SEC Network.
