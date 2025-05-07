67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball defeats Mississippi State 5-0 in 2nd Round of the SEC Tournament; will face Oklahoma on Thursday

2 hours 30 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, May 07 2025 May 7, 2025 May 07, 2025 12:11 PM May 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

ATHENS, GA - LSU softball shutout Mississippi State 5-0 in the 2nd Round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday morning after an impressive performance from freshman star Jayden Heavener in the circle. 

Heavener pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing only one hit and no walks with eight strikeouts.

The Tigers scored four runs in the 2nd inning after a single from Maddox McKee, a walk from Avery Hodge that brought in a run and an infield single off the bat of Jalia Lassiter that scored two runs.

Trending News

LSU will face the No. 1 seed Oklahoma Sooners in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Thursday at 10 a.m., and the game will air on SEC Network. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days