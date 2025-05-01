LSU softball begins final regular season series on Thursday with a top 10 duel against Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - No. 10 LSU begins a three-game series against No. 8 Arkansas on Thursday evening to wrap up the 2025 regular season.

The Tigers are 39-11 with a 11-10 record in SEC play after a 2-1 series win over Florida last weekend. LSU has tallied 16 Top 25 wins this season and has won SEC series against Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky.

LSU has a .341 batting average and a .454 on-base percentage, ranking No. 3 in the SEC.

Arkansas enters the final week of the regular season with five consecutive SEC series wins. The Razorbacks are 36-10 this season with a 12-9 mark in conference play. Last weekend, Arkansas won their series against No. 1 Texas A&M after securing the first two games between the teams.

The Tigers lead the Razorbacks in the all-time series with a 63-17 record, including a 28-10 record when playing in Fayetteville. LSU is looking for their first series win in Fayetteville since 2016.

Thursday's game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will air on SEC Network+. Friday's game also begins at 6 p.m. with the series finale on Saturday scheduled for 1 p.m.