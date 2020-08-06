LSU Shreveport med school chancellor tests positive for COVID-19; governor not exposed at press conference

BATON ROUGE, LA - The chancellor of LSU Shreveport's medical school tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, just days after attending a press conference with Governor John Bel Edwards.

The Shreveport Times reports Dr. G.E. Ghali tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday. He was released from hospital Thursday.

Ghali recently appeared during a news conference with Governor Edwards July 30 where he discussed the state's coronavirus response. It's since been determined neither the governor nor Dr. Alex Billioux with the Department of Health were exposed to the virus.

"Dr. Billioux didn't feel it necessary for anyone at the press conference to be in quarantine,'' Ghali told the Shreveport Times.

Ghali is expected to self-quarantine for the next 14 days.