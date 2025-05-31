69°
LSU set to play Dallas Baptist Saturday Night at 8 pm
The LSU tigers baseball team will face the Dallas Baptist Patriots Saturday night at 8:00 pm.
This comes after a 7-0 win last night over Little Rock at Alex Box stadium. The game started late due to weather delays.
Dallas Baptist defeated Rhode Island last night and will now face off against the purple and gold in the winners bracket.
