85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU set to play Dallas Baptist in second game of Baton Rouge Regional on Saturday at 8 p.m.

5 hours 2 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, May 31 2025 May 31, 2025 May 31, 2025 1:18 PM May 31, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Kendal Dykes

BATON ROUGE — The LSU tigers baseball team will face the Dallas Baptist Patriots on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. on ESPNU. 

This comes after a 7-0 win last night over Little Rock at Alex Box Stadium on Friday night. The game started late due to weather delays. 

Trending News

Dallas Baptist defeated Rhode Island 6-2 after a 10:59 p.m. start and will now face off against the purple and gold in the winners bracket less than 24 hours after finishing their last game in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days