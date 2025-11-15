Latest Weather Blog
LSU set for Saturday morning showdown with Arkansas in Death Valley
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers are back in Death on Saturday morning as they face the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Battle for the Boot.
LSU enters at 5-4 overall and 2-4 in SEC play after last week’s 20–9 loss at Alabama.
Arkansas comes in at 2-7 and winless in the conference at 0-5, following a home loss to Mississippi State.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is officially listed as questionable on the SEC injury report, but recent indications point to backup Michael Van Buren getting the start as Nussmeier recovers from an abdominal injury.
Arkansas is led by quarterback Taylen Green, who has thrown for 2,372 yards and 19 touchdowns, while adding 649 rushing yards on 127 carries with six scores on the ground.
Trending News
The Tigers and the Razorbacks will face off for the Golden Boot on Saturday at 11:45am, and the game will air on the SEC Network
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
Man arrested for attempted murder, drive-by shooting off Plank Road after argument...
-
Man arrested after allegedly acting as security, money collector for multi-parish trafficking...
-
Dick's House of Sport giving away 400 rolls of Flau'jae Johnson wrapping...
-
bel aire
Sports Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss