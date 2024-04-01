LSU Senior DL LaCouture could be out for season with knee injury

BATON ROUGE - LSU senior defensive tackle Christian LaCouture will be sidelined for the 2016 season after sustaining a major knee injury.

While multiple sources are speculating as to the severity of the LaCouture injury, LSU would only confirm that LaCouture and redshirt freshman defensive end Isaiah Washington are on the injured list with no further specifics available.

Many reports speculate that the defensive tackle has suffered an ACL injury. An injury requiring surgery would effectively put an end to any chance of LaCouture appearing in a Tiger game this year.

LaCouture played in 11 games with 10 starts in his junior year.