LSU sending out guidance on how to handle students who refuse in-class mask requirement

BATON ROUGE - LSU is sending faculty a guide illustrating what to do if a student refuses to adhere to the university's mask policy this semester.

Per the step-by-step guide, employees must ask a student who won't wear a mask to leave the room before resuming class. The outline suggests contacting campus security if said student refuses to leave the classroom after receiving multiple warnings.

The "script" was sent out to faculty as part of an overall guidance sheet for maintaining classrooms during the fall semester.

Over the summer, the university announced students will return to campus with several new restrictions in place, including a requirement that students wear masks inside classrooms.

You can read the full guidance below or by clicking here: https://lsu.edu/roadmap/docs/face-covering-faculty-script.pdf

If a student arrives in your classroom without an appropriate face covering:



1. Remind the entire class of the requirement to wear face coverings while in the classroom as well as common spaces; If a medical condition prevents them from wearing a face covering, inform the class that they can visit disability services to determine accommodations (if they do not cooperate, move to next step).

2. Ask the individual student to please use a proper face covering so the class can proceed without delay (if they do not cooperate, move to next step).

3. Advise the student that if they would like to remain in the classroom, they must use a proper face covering. If they are unwilling to do so, they must leave the classroom immediately (if they do not cooperate, move to next step).

4. Advise the student that currently, they are in violation of the Code of Student Conduct. If they choose not to cooperate, they will be in violation of multiple sections of the Code, in addition to potential legal violations. Further advise them that if they do not leave, you must call security (if they do not cooperate, move to next step).

5. Advise the student that they have left you with no choice but to call security. Call 225-578-3231; Provide room number, student name, and your name (if they do not cooperate).

6. When the LSU official arrives, ask the student to join them in the hallway. If they refuse to do so, dismiss the class and allow LSU official to proceed from there.