LSU's Tuba Kent to appear on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Retiree turned student Tuba Kent will join Kelly Clarkson on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday to talk about LSU.

The 66-year-old retiree Kent Broussard dreamed of marching down Victory Hill as a member of the Golden Band since childhood. His dreams became a reality in September when he joined LSU's Freshman Tiger Band.

Broussard, after a successful career in accounting, parish government and serving as the global executive in the alcoholic beverage industry, decided he wanted more from life than spending his twilight years watching television, according to LSU.

Catch Tiger Tuba Kent on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nov. 4! ? pic.twitter.com/krSJqcJThP — LSU (@LSU) November 3, 2025

“As you get older, you contemplate where your life is going to head in retirement,” Broussard told The Associated Press. “I think back about how fast life has gone by ... and thinking about something that I always wanted to do, but just didn’t get a chance to do it.”

To accomplish his goal of joining the band, he had to enroll at LSU and become a student again, juggling classes and practice like any other freshman.

After 45 years, Broussard relearned how to read and play music with the help of LSU graduate assistant Matthew Thompson.

Fans can catch the infamous Tigerband member on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday.