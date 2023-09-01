LSU's Tiger Trails adds new night route between Tigerland and campus

Image provided by LSU Parking & Transportation Twitter

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced a new route for their Tiger Trails service Friday called Night Express to help students travel between campus and the Tigerland area.

The operating hours of the shuttle will be Thursday to Saturday at 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.. Additionally, LSU said security officers will be present at each stop.

The shuttle begins operation Thursday, September 14.