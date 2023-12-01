LSU's Jeremy Hill arrested on battery charge

BATON ROUGE - Police officers arrested LSU running back Jeremy Hill on a simple battery charge early Saturday night, according to Baton Rouge Police Cpl. L'Jean McKneely.

McKneely says an incident happened at Reggie's Bar in Tigerland near the LSU campus. Hill, 20, was caught on video striking a 20-year-old man in the head with his fist. A second unknown suspect then struck the victim with his fist rendering him unconscious, according to McKneely.

Hill left the scene but was later arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and posted a $500 bail.

LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette says coach Les Miles is at the NFL draft in New York and won't comment until he returns to Baton Rouge and speaks with Hill.

In January 2012, Hill pleaded guilty to engaing in a sexual act with a 14-year-old girl in a locker room at Redemptorist High School.

Hill led LSU last season in rushing with 755 yards and 12 touchdowns on 145 carries.