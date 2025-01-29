72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's Jayden Daniels surprises former Marine with highly sought trip to Super Bowl

1 hour 57 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, January 29 2025 Jan 29, 2025 January 29, 2025 10:25 AM January 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - LSU's Heisman Award winner Jayden Daniels, though he won't be playing in the Super Bowl himself, surprised a Marine veteran with tickets to the game. 

Daniels' grandfathers both served in the military. He said that following his first NFL season, he is feeling "overwhelmingly blessed" with the ability to honor Jonathan Knauth and thank him for his 30 years of service. 

Trending News

Knauth is a 30-year Marine veteran and is highly decorated from his years in action. He's also a huge NFL fan and has never attended a Super Bowl before until this year. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days