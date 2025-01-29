LSU's Jayden Daniels surprises former Marine with highly sought trip to Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS - LSU's Heisman Award winner Jayden Daniels, though he won't be playing in the Super Bowl himself, surprised a Marine veteran with tickets to the game.

Daniels' grandfathers both served in the military. He said that following his first NFL season, he is feeling "overwhelmingly blessed" with the ability to honor Jonathan Knauth and thank him for his 30 years of service.

Knauth is a 30-year Marine veteran and is highly decorated from his years in action. He's also a huge NFL fan and has never attended a Super Bowl before until this year.