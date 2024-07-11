LSU's Flau'jae Johnson to perform, other LSU stars present at ESPY Awards

LOS ANGELES, Ca. - LSU women's basketball player and rap artist Flau'jae Johnson will perform on stage at the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday night.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and former LSU women's basketball player Angel Reese will be presenters for the events, while multiple Tigers are up for awards, including Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels and 2024 Honda Award-winning gymnast Haleigh Bryant.

Former Saints safety Steve Gleason will also receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his ALS advocacy.

The event starts at 7 p.m. on WBRZ.