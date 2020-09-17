LSU's COVID-19 testing incentive working; students lining up at testing centers

BATON ROUGE – The LSU incentive for students to get tested for COVID-19, giving them priority in getting football tickets, seems to be working. One thousand more people got tested in less than a week.

Last Wednesday, LSU reported 4,142 tests were completed since mid-August, when students returned to campus. As of Monday, that number rose to 5,186 and is still rising.

LSU officials say 580 people stopped by the testing center near the Union on Wednesday alone. There are five other testing locations around campus.

“[Students] will do anything to go to a football game,” LSU senior Kaitlyn Nassar said with a laugh. “Sports don’t quit in Louisiana.”

Nassar got tested with her friend Mollie Faucheaux. If they get tickets, this will be the first time the pair will be going to a game as just fans. They’ve been in the band for previous years.

“[Testing] will make everyone safer at the game, and help to know people there have already been tested. Plus, it’s good to get more people out and tested for COVID-19,” Faucheaux said.

Thursday is the last day students have to request tickets. At each home game, 2,200 students will be able to attend. LSU is trying to make sure each student that wants to will have a chance to go to at least one game.

Since mid-March, there have been 768 positive COVID-19 cases. Right now, 47 students are in isolation and 107 are in quarantine for the virus.