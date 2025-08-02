Latest Weather Blog
LSU's continuity in the coaching staff is making things run smoother
BATON ROUGE - As year four of the Brian Kelly era gets underway, the Tigers are returning most of their coaching staff from last season.
After special team coordinator and tight ends coach, Slade Nagle, took the offensive coordinator job at Houston, LSU brought in Alex Atkins to fill the role.
Also, former defensive line coach Bo Davis left to take the same job with the New Orleans Saints. LSU then brought in former Tiger defensive tackle, Kyle Williams, to coach the interior defensive line.
However, both coordinators and the rest of the position coaches return for another year in Baton Rouge.
It's year two in a Joe Sloan offensive system and under Blake Baker's defensive mindset. The continuity helps with the players being accustomed to their coaches, but it also takes some stress off of the coaches themselves.
LSU is hoping that the familiarity in the building will help build a stronger team for the 2025 season.
