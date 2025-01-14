LSU's Aneesah Morrow earns SEC player of the week award

BATON ROUGE - LSU forward Aneesah Morrow earned SEC Player of the Week honors and reached an elusive national milestone in a busy week for the senior from Chicago.

Morrow became just the eighth player in women's Division 1 basketball to score 2,500 points and pull in 1,500 rebounds following her 23 point and 15 rebound game against Vanderbilt on Monday night in the Maravich Center.

So far this season Morrow has eight 20/15 games this season and Monday marked her ninth straight double-double and 17th this season.

Currently Morrow has 91 career double-doubles and her next game will put her in a tie for the second most in NCAA DI history with Oregon’s Jillian Alleyne who played there from 2013-16.

LSU will play at Florida on Sunday afternoon, the Tiger are 19-0 on the season and 4-0 in SEC play.