LSU running back withdraws from transfer portal, will stay with the Tigers in 2026

BATON ROUGE — LSU running back Caden Durham announced Monday that he will remain with the Tigers after previously entering his name in the transfer portal.

"I'm back," Durham posted on Instagram, announcing he will stick around for new head coach Lane Kiffin's inaugural season in Baton Rouge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CD (@thecadendurham)

Durham has rushed for 1,258 yards in his two years at LSU. Only 505 of those came from the 2025 season, a year in which the team's run game largely struggled.

The retention of Durham is Kiffin's second big win of the day, as it was revealed Monday morning that highly-touted Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt would be joining the Tigers.

As of 12:16 p.m. on Monday, 247 Sports had LSU's portal class ranked No. 1 in the country. On3, whose rankings net players that have joined and left the program, had the Tigers at No. 10.