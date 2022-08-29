76°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU running back John Emery remaining positive despite two game suspension
Trending News
The newest member of the Raising Cane's team, LSU running back John Emery spoke Sunday afternoon about the journey through his most recent academic turmoil, one in which has him suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: 17 stolen guns found in Winbourne Avenue home where 3 teens...
-
Sunshine Bridge is back open after repairs, however lane closures are still...
-
After Saturday closure, Sunshine Bridge is back open
-
Deputies expand search for Denham Springs police officer accused of sex crimes;...
-
LSU investigating another attempted kidnapping on campus; food delivery driver suspected in...