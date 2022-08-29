76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU running back John Emery remaining positive despite two game suspension

1 hour 11 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, August 29 2022 Aug 29, 2022 August 29, 2022 12:03 AM August 29, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Trending News

The newest member of the Raising Cane's team, LSU running back John Emery spoke Sunday afternoon about the journey through his most recent academic turmoil, one in which has him suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days