LSU rises to #1 in College Football Playoff rankings; Bama knocked out of top 4

BATON ROUGE - After a thrilling win over The Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday, the LSU Tigers jumped to the top spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Of course this was expected by many once LSU managed to take down the Tide, a program they haven't defeated since 2011. The rest of the top four was rounded out by Ohio, Clemson and Georgia respectively.

LSU now has victories over four top-ten ranked teams this season, which is more than Ohio State, Clemson, and Alabama combined. The Tigers have a relatively manageable final stretch of games, as they will face Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Texas A&M to finish the regular season. If all goes well in the next few weeks, they will compete in the SEC championship.

One question on many fans' minds is where will Alabama rank when it is all said and done? Will LSU have to face them again just like in 2011? That all depends whether the selection committee believes they are undoubtedly one of the four best teams in the country at the end of the season.

The main argument against Alabama is their strength of schedule this season. The Tide's best win so far has been against a less-than-stellar Texas A&M team.

Alabama does play the current #11, Auburn, at the end of the season in the Iron Bowl. However, Auburn has not looked particularly strong this year, and with a tough match-up against #6 Georgia this weekend, they could potentially enter into the Iron Bowl with 3 losses.

The next CFP rankings come out next Tuesday on ESPN. The final rankings will come out Dec. 8, the day after all conference championship games are played.