LSU rises in AP Top 25 Poll during a bye week See where the Tigers landed

LSU rises in AP Top 25 Poll during a bye week
BATON ROUGE — LSU football had a quiet yet promising Week 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll, despite not playing.
The Tigers went up two spots in the rankings this week, as LSU rose to No. 11 following a bye week for the team.
LSU will prepare for its next opponent on Saturday. The Tigers' next game will be against South Carolina in Baton Rouge on Oct. 11.
