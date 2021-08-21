LSU reminds students of impending deadline to provide proof of COVID testing or vaccination

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University issued a reminder to students Saturday, stating that they must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, partial or full vaccination, or a positive COVID-19 test result by Sunday, August 22 at 11:59 p.m.

All LSU students must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, partial or full vaccination, or a positive COVID-19 test result no more than 90 days prior to arriving on campus for the fall semester. The deadline to submit is Aug 22 at 11:59 pm.



Portal: https://t.co/1p6Z2C7nsP pic.twitter.com/bjOYQfZ4by — LSU (@LSU) August 21, 2021

On Thursday and Friday, students flocked to several sites in an effort to comply with the testing mandate.

LSU officials confirmed that more than 2,000 tests were performed by the U.S. National Guard at LSU's Student Recreation Complex (UREC).

The university says Greek students were also tested at sites set up at Coates Hall and the Student Health Center. As of Saturday afternoon, university representatives say they do not have an exact count of how many students were tested at these two sites.

Earlier this week, a notice was sent to members of Greek chapters with homes on Sorority Row, urging them to be tested for COVID-19 at an approved on-campus site before Friday evening.

The university said "high traces" of the COVID-19 virus had been found in the campus wastewater system. The university contacted all chapters in the area where the virus was found.

In addition to this required testing for certain Greek chapters, LSU's campus-wide testing mandate remains in effect as Louisiana officials work to reduce the state's number of COVID cases.

Louisiana Department of Health's most recent COVID-related statistics reveal that 5,922 individuals in the state are battling new cases of COVID-19 and that 67 more people passed away from virus complications.

