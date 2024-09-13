LSU relying on Bo Davis to bring best out of thin interior defensive line

BATON ROUGE - After a season-ending injury to defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory last Saturday, the LSU interior defensive line will have a new look in Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

An already-thin group will have to rely on some young players, as well as some players moved from the defensive end position. Brian Kelly said senior defensive end Paris Shand practiced at defensive tackle this week.

Coach Kelly also mentioned the importance of interior defensive line coach Bo Davis in this situation during his press conference on Thursday.

“The most important thing is, we've got a great leader in Bo Davis, and, you know, he's helping those guys really understand how important their role is, because we've got some young guys that are going to have to step up and play substantial and meaningful snaps for us,” Kelly said. “You know, whether it's Shone Washington or Ahmad Breaux, Jalen Lee, you know, there's a lot of guys that are going to have to play, and they don't have to play 30 snaps, you know, we're talking about 12 to 15 snaps a piece, but be really effective and a combination of all those guys, and I think Bo has done a really good job of making sure that each one of them knows they're important, and each one of their snaps has got to be really, really top notch.”

The Tigers (1-1) play at South Carolina on Saturday at noon on WBRZ. ESPN’s College Gameday will be there.