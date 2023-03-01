LSU releases statement after Olivia Dunne's viral TikTok promoting AI essay writer

BATON ROUGE - Days after LSU gymnast and social media superstar Olivia Dunne posted a video promoting an AI-powered app capable of writing entire essays, the school has released a statement warning that any student who uses such a program to cheat on assignments could face discipline.

The video in question, which was shared with Dunne's more than 7 million followers on TikTok over the weekend, features her demonstrating how the program works with the on-screen caption "Need to get my creativity flowing for my essay due at midnight."

LSU released the following statement after the video started circulating.

Technology, including AI, can foster learning and creativity. At LSU, our professors and students are empowered to use technology for learning and pursuing the highest standards of academic integrity. However, using AI to produce work that a student then represents as one’s own could result in a charge of academic misconduct, as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct. More information for faculty can be found here on “What College Faculty Should Know about ChatGPT”: https://www.lsu.edu/academicaffairs/cxc/news/2023/college-faculty-chatgpt.php

Artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months as the internet experiments with different uses for AI.

