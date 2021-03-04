Latest Weather Blog
LSU releases new campus guidelines as La. enters Phase 3
BATON ROUGE - LSU outlined its updated coronavirus restrictions Thursday as Louisiana moves into Phase 3 of its reopening.
The university said changes to its COVID-19 safety rules will take effect Monday, March 8. You can view the full list of new guidelines below.
-LSU still encourages meetings and events to be held virtually, whenever possible.
-If an in-person meeting or event takes place, outdoor venues are encouraged.
-Indoor meetings and events will be limited to 50% capacity, not to exceed 250 attendees.
-Outdoor meetings and events will be limited to 50% capacity, with no maximum number of attendees.
-All in-person attendees at meetings and events will be required to follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and personal hygiene.
-All meetings and events with more than 10 in-person attendees will still require written approval from the EOC. More information on event requirements and approval forms can be found at https://www.lsu.edu/roadmap/campus/events.php.
-Effective Monday, student organizations can request changes for any events scheduled in -TigerLink for Saturday, March 20, or later.
-Face coverings are still required on campus
You can read more about LSU's Phase 3 plan here.
