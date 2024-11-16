67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Red Cross club holds free smoke alarm instillation event Saturday

2 hours 19 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, November 16 2024 Nov 16, 2024 November 16, 2024 4:26 PM November 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Tumi-1983 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Red Cross student club held a free smoke alarm instillation event Saturday in the Easy Town neighborhood of Baton Rouge.

Students, volunteers and staff met at Capitol High School at 9 a.m. to complete a quick training before breaking into teams and setting out on their routes.

Trending News

For more information on fire safety, check here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days