LSU receives grant from National Park Service to preserve campus mounds
BATON ROUGE - LSU has been awarded a grant from the National Park Service to preserve the 6,000-year-old mounds on campus.
LSU announced the grant Tuesday morning and said the NPS granted the university $220,871 to conserve the mounds, specifically by mitigating erosion, repairing damage, and introducing drought-resistant grasses.
LSU also matched the grant amount, bringing the total investment on the preservation to $441,742.
"This work not only safeguards an irreplaceable piece of our nation's cultural heritage but also reaffirms LSU's dedication to honoring and protecting resources that remain deeply meaningful to Tribes and our community," LSU said.
