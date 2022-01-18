LSU ranked top 10 in D1 Baseball preseason poll

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers landed in a top 10 spot on the D1 Baseball Preseason Top 25 rankings Tuesday morning.

The preseason poll for the 2022 college baseball season predicts LSU at the No. 8 spot with the Texas Longhorns ranked at No. 1 for the very first time since the predictions were first posted in 2015. The team returns with key players and elite coaching staff.

As for LSU, major head coaching positions have been recently filled across campus from baseball to football, even basketball.

Over at Alex Box, Coach Jay Johnson has taken the lead and will begin his coaching career with the Tigers this season. Coach Johnson comes over to the Red Stick after years of coaching the Wildcats in Tucson at The University of Arizona.

The preseason poll is filled with SEC programs, taking over top five after Texas with Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The SEC leads all conferences with eight teams in the top 25, including LSU.

After LSU in the No. 8 spot comes Florida at No. 9 and North Carolina State at No. 10.

The LSU baseball season will kickoff at Alex Box Stadium against Maine on Feb. 18 in a three-game series.

Click here for the full 2022 Tiger Baseball schedule.