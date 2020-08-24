92°
LSU ranked #6 in AP preseason poll, Clemson at #1

5 hours 20 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, August 24 2020 Aug 24, 2020 August 24, 2020 11:17 AM August 24, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LSU is just outside the top five in the AP's preseason poll for the 2020 season.

Clemson, which LSU dismantled in the national championship back in January, is ranked first overall. Two other SEC teams were ranked above the Tigers: Alabama at #3 and Georgia at #4.

You can read the full top 25 below. Teams marked with an asterisk have announced plans to sit out the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

1 Clemson (14-1) 2 ACC 
2 * Ohio State (13-1) 3 Big Ten 
3 Alabama (11-2) 8 SEC 
4 Georgia (12-2) 4 SEC 
5 Oklahoma (12-2) 7 Big 12 
6 LSU (15-0) 1 SEC 
7 * Penn State (11-2) 9 Big Ten 
8 Florida (11-2) 6 SEC 
9 * Oregon (12-2) 5 Pac-12
10 Notre Dame (11-2) 12 IA Independents 
11 Auburn (9-4) 14 SEC 
12 * Wisconsin (10-4) 11 Big Ten 
13 Texas A&M (8-5) SEC 
14 Texas (8-5) 25 Big 12 
15 Oklahoma State (8-5) Big 12 
16 * Michigan (9-4) 18 Big Ten 
17 * USC (8-5) Pac-12 
18 North Carolina (7-6) ACC 
19 * Minnesota (11-2) 10 Big Ten 
20 Cincinnati (11-3) 21 American Athletic 
21 UCF (10-3) 24 American Athletic 
22 * Utah (11-3) 16 Pac-12 
23 Iowa State (7-6) Big 12 
24 * Iowa (10-3) 15 Big Ten 
25 Tennessee (8-5) SEC 

