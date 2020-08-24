LSU ranked #6 in AP preseason poll, Clemson at #1

LSU is just outside the top five in the AP's preseason poll for the 2020 season.

Clemson, which LSU dismantled in the national championship back in January, is ranked first overall. Two other SEC teams were ranked above the Tigers: Alabama at #3 and Georgia at #4.

You can read the full top 25 below. Teams marked with an asterisk have announced plans to sit out the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

1 Clemson (14-1) 2 ACC

2 * Ohio State (13-1) 3 Big Ten

3 Alabama (11-2) 8 SEC

4 Georgia (12-2) 4 SEC

5 Oklahoma (12-2) 7 Big 12

6 LSU (15-0) 1 SEC

7 * Penn State (11-2) 9 Big Ten

8 Florida (11-2) 6 SEC

9 * Oregon (12-2) 5 Pac-12

10 Notre Dame (11-2) 12 IA Independents

11 Auburn (9-4) 14 SEC

12 * Wisconsin (10-4) 11 Big Ten

13 Texas A&M (8-5) SEC

14 Texas (8-5) 25 Big 12

15 Oklahoma State (8-5) Big 12

16 * Michigan (9-4) 18 Big Ten

17 * USC (8-5) Pac-12

18 North Carolina (7-6) ACC

19 * Minnesota (11-2) 10 Big Ten

20 Cincinnati (11-3) 21 American Athletic

21 UCF (10-3) 24 American Athletic

22 * Utah (11-3) 16 Pac-12

23 Iowa State (7-6) Big 12

24 * Iowa (10-3) 15 Big Ten

25 Tennessee (8-5) SEC