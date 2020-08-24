Latest Weather Blog
LSU ranked #6 in AP preseason poll, Clemson at #1
LSU is just outside the top five in the AP's preseason poll for the 2020 season.
Clemson, which LSU dismantled in the national championship back in January, is ranked first overall. Two other SEC teams were ranked above the Tigers: Alabama at #3 and Georgia at #4.
You can read the full top 25 below. Teams marked with an asterisk have announced plans to sit out the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
1 Clemson (14-1) 2 ACC
2 * Ohio State (13-1) 3 Big Ten
3 Alabama (11-2) 8 SEC
4 Georgia (12-2) 4 SEC
5 Oklahoma (12-2) 7 Big 12
6 LSU (15-0) 1 SEC
7 * Penn State (11-2) 9 Big Ten
8 Florida (11-2) 6 SEC
9 * Oregon (12-2) 5 Pac-12
10 Notre Dame (11-2) 12 IA Independents
11 Auburn (9-4) 14 SEC
12 * Wisconsin (10-4) 11 Big Ten
13 Texas A&M (8-5) SEC
14 Texas (8-5) 25 Big 12
15 Oklahoma State (8-5) Big 12
16 * Michigan (9-4) 18 Big Ten
17 * USC (8-5) Pac-12
18 North Carolina (7-6) ACC
19 * Minnesota (11-2) 10 Big Ten
20 Cincinnati (11-3) 21 American Athletic
21 UCF (10-3) 24 American Athletic
22 * Utah (11-3) 16 Pac-12
23 Iowa State (7-6) Big 12
24 * Iowa (10-3) 15 Big Ten
25 Tennessee (8-5) SEC