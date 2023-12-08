65°
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins Davey O'Brien Award

Friday, December 08 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has added to his awards as he has earned the Davey O'Brien Award, which is given to the best quarterback in the country.

Daniels previously won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded to the best player in college football Saturday.

Daniels has thrown for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns, rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns, and thrown only four interceptions.

