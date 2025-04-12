LSU QB injured in January on-campus wreck fully recovers, rejoins football team

BATON ROUGE - LSU backup quarterback Colin Hurley rejoined the football program and made a full recovery after a January car crash on LSU's campus, according to his family.

According to The Investigative Unit, Hurley's Dodge Charger crashed into a tree at South Quad Drive and Highland Road near the south gates of LSU's campus around 2:45 a.m. on January 16.

The quarterback, who was 17 at the time, was in and out of consciousness as firefighters pulled him out of his vehicle and into an ambulance. First responders didn't note any major injuries but said Hurley had a large cut on his face. Impairment in the wreck was not suspected.

"Colin and his family are grateful for the dedication, collaboration and support of everyone involved throughout this process," the family said in a statement sent out by LSU Athletics.