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LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft

2 hours 35 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, April 25 2026 Apr 25, 2026 April 25, 2026 6:59 PM April 25, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - After three days of waiting, Garrett Nussmeier finally heard his name called in the NFL Draft. The LSU quarterback was selected in the seventh round, 249th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nussmeier will join his Tiger teammate, Mansoor Delane, who also was drafted by the Chiefs but in the first round and sixth overall.

Nussmeier was projected to be a first-round draft pick prior to the 2025 season, but a nagging injury during the season hurt his draft stock.

Nussmeier had what was reported as an oblique injury, but it was recently reported that the quarterback had a cyst on his spine which contributed to the pain.

He has since said he is now fully healthy and even won the Most Outstanding Player award in the Senior Bowl.

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Throughout his career at LSU, Nussmeier threw for 7,699 yards and 52 touchdowns with a 64% completion rate. 

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