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Annual Kite Fest Louisiane kicks off in Port Allen

2 hours 41 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, April 25 2026 Apr 25, 2026 April 25, 2026 6:53 PM April 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — The annual Kite Fest Louisiane kicked off in Port Allen on Saturday. 

The event brought together members of the community for a morning filled with kite flying, food and music. 

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Kids had the opportunity to participate in a special kite-building and decorating competition.

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