LSU Presidential Search Committee announces finalists

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Presidential Search Committee has narrowed down the list of candidates vying for the System President and Chancellor of the Baton Rouge LSU campus open position.

The top three finalists are:

Jim Henderson, D.M., System President and Chief Executive Officer University of Louisiana System.

Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D, Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) (2021) United States Federal Government.

William Tate IV, Ph.D., University of South Carolina Education Foundation Distinguished Professor and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs.

This is the second time the list has dwindled down. In total, 23 candidates applied for the job. The search committee only interviewed eight people, three on Monday and five on Tuesday before picking the finalists late Tuesday night.

The finalists will now have to go through an additional interview process, this time with the LSU Board of Supervisors. That is expected to begin next week.

The Board of Supervisors will then decide who to offer the job to.