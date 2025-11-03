LSU presidential candidate Wade Rousse shares vision for LSU if chosen president

BATON ROUGE - Each of the final three candidates for the position of LSU president has had a designated day to speak with LSU students, staff, and faculty to share their vision for the university.

Monday was McNeese State University President Wade Rousse's opportunity.

A Louisiana native, Rousse says his experience living and working in this state makes him a great choice for the job.

"I think having Louisiana ties, it's not essential, but I think it's important. Not only from the political landscape, but also from the corporate side," Rousse said.

During the candidate interview process, some LSU students and faculty raised questions about his lack of experience at a major research university.

"I've been through the research process and I understand the research process and I understand the brilliance it takes to be a part of that research process, but this is about leadership," Rousse said.

Rousse has been vocal during the presidential search about his view that the LSU president and chancellor's positions should be separate. The two roles have been combined at LSU's Baton Rouge campus since 2012.

"I've been trying to pick up as much research as I can on the entire system. I've been visiting campuses. I've been trying to hit the ground running, and it becomes over and over obvious to me that there's sort of a weird setup here. To me, to have both of those positions compressed, really, maybe do it a disservice for the outlying campuses, so I think it's really important that we revisit the structure and let the president be the president over everything," Rousse said.

As with the two other candidates, James Dalton and Robert Robbins, Rousse was asked what his priorities would be if he were selected to be the next LSU president.

"My first priority is going to be very aggressive in trying to get structure in place. Second thing is obviously you're going to have to go on this crazy listening tour from what's going to be nine campuses pretty soon, and trying to gain trust as quickly as you can. It's going to take some time," Rousse said.

Rousse was then asked about what he feels are currently some positives and problems with LSU. He told WBRZ that the students are a positive, as they inspire him.

As for problems, he talked about improving the campus's aesthetics.

"Some of the deferred maintenance that I've read about as you walk across campus becomes more real. In terms of the condition of our campus and how we fix the aesthetics to really make this a world-class institution." Rousse.

The LSU Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review the candidates and choose either Rousse, Dalton, or Robbins as the next president on Tuesday. The board meeting will start at 9 a.m.

Additionally, the board discussing the organizational structure of the LSU system is scheduled for the meeting.