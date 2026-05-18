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LSU president Wade Rousse touches on summer construction and parking plans at Press Club

1 hour 43 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, May 18 2026 May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 5:47 PM May 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU President Wade Rousse says it will be a busy summer on campus, with several construction projects continuing through the season.

Among them is the $200 million South Quad Project, which is expected to add more than 1,000 new dorms to campus by 2027.

Rousse also said the university is continuing work to address ongoing parking issues on campus. One of the plans he mentioned was a bus hub for students near the softball field.

"We're putting together a transit central place there close to the parking lot where students can get there, get on a smaller vehicle instead of the big vehicle and maybe get them across campus faster, so we're addressing it, but we need to address it more systematically and we will," Rousse said.

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LSU starts its fall semester on Aug. 24.

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