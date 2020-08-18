LSU President Tom Galligan Jr. interviewed on 2une In

BATON ROUGE - Nearly eight months ago, Tom Galligan, the dean of LSU Law, was selected as LSU's interim president and he accepted the role graciously.

The Stanford educated legal scholar said in response to his appointment, “I am honored to have been selected as Interim President, I am excited about the opportunity to serve LSU during this time of transition."

Since the departure of former LSU president F. King Alexander, Galligan has carried out his new responsibilities with masterful competence, and he's done so during one of the most difficult times in recent history.

In March of 2020, when outbreaks of novel coronavirus made their way into the U.S. and then into Louisiana, Galligan and his colleagues responded quickly, taking measures to protect the LSU community.

On March 23 LSU's campus was shut down, and since that date Galligan has been guiding the 160 year old university through the reopening of the campus amid a pandemic.

But as LSU regains its footing amid the blow dealt by COVID-19, many have questions related to the start of classes next Monday (August 24) and to the upcoming football season.

These questions and more will be addressed with President Galligan himself when he is interviewed by WBRZ's 2une In anchors on Tuesday, August 18 at 6:45 a.m.

