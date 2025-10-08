LSU preps for South Carolina dual-threat quarterback LaNorris Sellers

BATON ROUGE - Despite both South Carolina and LSU struggling on the offensive side of the ball in 2025, both teams have quarterbacks who can change the game.

For the Gamecocks, preseason first-team All-SEC quarterback LaNorris Sellers can break the game open with his arms and his legs, and he's the main focus for LSU this week in preparation for Saturday's matchup at Tiger Stadium.

"First and foremost, we have to have a plan in place to stop the quarterback run, and then you've got to keep him in the pocket; he operates best when he's outside the pocket," said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

Aside from Sellers, South Carolina has struggled to run the ball effectively. They are averaging only 99.8 yards per game in 2025, which is the worst in the SEC. LSU is just ahead of the Gamecocks with 104.8 yards a game.