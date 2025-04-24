77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Police searching for 2 suspected burglars

2 hours 8 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, April 24 2025 Apr 24, 2025 April 24, 2025 11:42 AM April 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Police Department is working to identify two people believed to be connected to a string of burglaries.

Detectives say these two men are responsible for several vehicle burglaries on LSU's campus.

Trending News

Anyone who can identify them can contact Crime Stoppers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days