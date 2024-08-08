89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Police respond to road rage incident where driver pistol-whipped another near Tiger Stadium

3 hours 11 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, August 08 2024 Aug 8, 2024 August 08, 2024 5:19 PM August 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A driver struck another driver with a pistol after the two got into a confrontation near LSU's campus, LSU Police said.

The road rage incident happened Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nicholson Drive and North Stadium Road steps away from Tiger Stadium. According to LSU Police, two drivers got out of their cars at the intersection to confront each other. It was at this point one driver struck the other across the face with a gun.

After this, both drivers got back into their vehicles and drove downtown, LSU Police said. Once off of LSU’s campus, one driver reported hearing gunshots from the other car.

Trending News

LSU Police and Baton Rouge Police are investigating the incident. No one was injured and no LSU employees or students were involved, LSU Police said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days