LSU Police respond to road rage incident where driver pistol-whipped another near Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE — A driver struck another driver with a pistol after the two got into a confrontation near LSU's campus, LSU Police said.

The road rage incident happened Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nicholson Drive and North Stadium Road steps away from Tiger Stadium. According to LSU Police, two drivers got out of their cars at the intersection to confront each other. It was at this point one driver struck the other across the face with a gun.

After this, both drivers got back into their vehicles and drove downtown, LSU Police said. Once off of LSU’s campus, one driver reported hearing gunshots from the other car.

LSU Police and Baton Rouge Police are investigating the incident. No one was injured and no LSU employees or students were involved, LSU Police said.