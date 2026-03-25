LSU point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. plans to enter transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. will reportedly enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Tigers.

Thomas joined LSU after leading UNLV in scoring and assists. Unfortunately, Thomas was unable to stay healthy during SEC play. He underwent foot surgery back in February and had not played since January 28. The transfer portal will not officially open until April 7.

With LSU head coach Matt McMahon's future in doubt, it's easy to wonder how many players will end up in the portal with Thomas.