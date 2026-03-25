69°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. plans to enter transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. will reportedly enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Tigers.
Thomas joined LSU after leading UNLV in scoring and assists. Unfortunately, Thomas was unable to stay healthy during SEC play. He underwent foot surgery back in February and had not played since January 28. The transfer portal will not officially open until April 7.
Trending News
With LSU head coach Matt McMahon's future in doubt, it's easy to wonder how many players will end up in the portal with Thomas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kailin Chio named SEC Gymnast of the Year
-
LSU point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. plans to enter transfer portal
-
Husband grieving after wife and her best friend die in house fire
-
'Keep City Park Golf Course Intact:' Residents rally amid redesign talks
-
Capital Area United Way taking donations for essential worker support fund amid...