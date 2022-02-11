LSU players hold longest streak for Super Bowl appearances

Photo: NFL

BATON ROUGE - At least one former LSU player has played in each Super Bowl for the past 21 years, the longest running streak in the country.

That streak will continue Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56, where six former Tigers will take the field. LSU stars expected to make an appearance include Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Shelvin, Thaddeus Moss, Odell Beckham Jr. and Andrew Whitworth.

The Purdue Boilermakers previously held the record at 21 until they were shut out of last year's Super Bowl. Before that, Nebraska held the record at 26.

The only college matching LSU's streak is Georgia, which also boasts 21 straight appearances.