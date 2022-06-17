92°
LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly off to Washington as head Huskie

3 hours 43 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, June 17 2022 Jun 17, 2022 June 17, 2022 3:04 PM June 17, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly is taking the head coaching job at the University of Washington where he once served as pitching coach before coming to Baton Rouge.

Kelly is the second assistant for LSU head coach Jay Johnson to be announced as a head coach in two days as Kelly joins Dan Fitzgerald who was just named the head coach at Kansas.

Kelly was the 2018 National Assistant Coach of the Year when he helped lead Washington to the 2018 College World Series as the pitching coach.

Before his one year stint with the Tigers Kelly coached at Arizona State for two seasons as the Sun Devils’ pitching coach.

Kelly was a pitcher at Cal Poly in 1999, and after redshirting in 2000, he went on to pitch at Cuesta College in 2001 and at Missouri Valley College in 2002. He is a 1998 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, Calif.

