LSU pitcher Mavrick Rizy plans to enter transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - LSU relief pitcher Mavrick Rizy is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.

NEW: LSU RHP Mavrick Rizy plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Rizy posted a 4.22 ERA with 28 strikeouts this season. https://t.co/rPNv1v38f9 pic.twitter.com/GSTcjRAky6 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) May 26, 2026

Rizy spent the last two seasons in Baton Rouge and appeared in 44 games with a 4.50 ERA and 57 strikeouts during that time.

This season, the sophomore made 20 appearances and allowed 18 hits, 13 runs, 19 walks, 8 wild pitches and 7 hit batters. He also struck out 28 strikeouts for a 4.22 ERA.

Rizy is the first confirmed LSU Tiger to announce plans to enter the portal. The transfer portal opens on June 1.