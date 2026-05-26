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LSU pitcher Mavrick Rizy plans to enter transfer portal

2 hours 13 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, May 26 2026 May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 6:20 PM May 26, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU relief pitcher Mavrick Rizy is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.

Rizy spent the last two seasons in Baton Rouge and appeared in 44 games with a 4.50 ERA and 57 strikeouts during that time.

This season, the sophomore made 20 appearances and allowed 18 hits, 13 runs, 19 walks, 8 wild pitches and 7 hit batters. He also struck out 28 strikeouts for a 4.22 ERA.

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Rizy is the first confirmed LSU Tiger to announce plans to enter the portal. The transfer portal opens on June 1.

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